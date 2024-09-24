The Imperial Irrigation District Announced That Customer Electricity Demand Reached An All-Time High This Month. A New Benchmark Of 1,177 Megawatts Was Recorded Between 4 And 5 P.M. On September 5th, Beating The Previous Set Record Of Around 1,152 By 25 Megawatts. This Was While Temperatures Soared To 117 Degrees. Despite This, IID Said Their Systems Held Up During That Time, And They Credited "Conserve Alert" And Summer Preparations Campaigns For The Success.