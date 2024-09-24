Desert Entertainment with Tod
Desert Entertainment with Tod Macofsky - Every WED at Noon!
"Desert Entertainment with Tod" showcases the talented singers, dancers, actors, musicians, and other artists in the Coachella Valley. Hosted by Tod, the show keeps the community informed about local events and productions, helping plan weekends around the Valley. It airs every Wednesday at noon on NBC Palm Springs' website and social media channels.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
