Explore the Room of Memories at Sunnylands: A Glimpse into History
Part two of the Sunnylands Center and Garden series takes you inside the Room of Memories, where presidents, dignitaries, and even the Queen of England once visited. The room is filled with mementos from the Annenbergs’ lives, including gifts, photos, and artifacts from their famous guests.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
