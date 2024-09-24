Sunnylands
Exploring the Sunnylands Archives: A Glimpse into American History
Thousands visit Sunnylands Center and Gardens in Rancho Mirage each year to explore its rich history. The archives house fascinating artifacts, including letters from Queen Elizabeth and Richard Nixon’s golf clubs. NBC Palm Springs' Kai Beach takes viewers on an exclusive tour through decades of American history preserved by the Annenbergs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
Sunnylands ArchivesRancho MirageAnnenberg EstateSunnylands Center and GardensAmerican historyarchives tourpresidential visitsQueen ElizabethRichard NixonNBC Palm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...