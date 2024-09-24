Business, Finance & Tech
Instagram Rolls Out New Privacy and Safety Features for Teen Users
Instagram is introducing new privacy settings for users under 18, including private accounts by default, restricted messaging, and limits on content they can view. Teens will also receive time limit reminders and have notifications muted between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. These changes follow concerns about social media's impact on young users.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
Instagramteen safetyprivacy settingsrestricted messagingMetasocial mediacontent limitstime limitsteen usersonline safety
