Local & Community

Join Rancho Mirage’s Free National Night Out on October 1st – Fun for the Whole Family!

Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Rancho Mirage hosts its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, October 1st, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Rancho Mirage Community Park. This free event invites families and neighbors to come together for a night filled with excitement and camaraderie. Attendees can enjoy a lively atmosphere with a live DJ setting the tunes, engaging games for all ages, and plenty of giveaways that add to the fun. Savor a variety of tasty treats from local food trucks, ensuring there's something delicious for everyone. Whether you're looking to connect with your community, enjoy some entertainment, or simply have a great time with loved ones, Rancho Mirage’s National Night Out offers something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate community spirit and create lasting memories – the entire Rancho Mirage community looks forward to welcoming you!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 24, 2024

