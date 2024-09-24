CA, US & World

Kamala Harris to Visit Southern Border as New Polls Show Tight Race with Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the southern border in Arizona this week as she trails Donald Trump on border security in new polls. Meanwhile, the Secret Service has increased security for Trump after a second assassination attempt was uncovered. Trump continues to attack Harris on immigration and focuses on the economy in key battleground states.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 24, 2024

