CA, US & World
Meet Pesto: The Adorable Penguin Going Viral After Gender Reveal
Meet Pesto, a nine-month-old king penguin from Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium who has gone viral! His journey started with a gender reveal clip, and zookeepers say he’s growing up fast, even losing his baby feathers. Swimming lessons with Dad are on the horizon as Pesto prepares for adulthood.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
Pesto the penguinking penguinviral animalsSea Life Melbourne Aquariumgender revealpenguin factszoo updatesadorable pets
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...