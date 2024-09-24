CA, US & World

Meet Pesto: The Adorable Penguin Going Viral After Gender Reveal

Meet Pesto, a nine-month-old king penguin from Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium who has gone viral! His journey started with a gender reveal clip, and zookeepers say he’s growing up fast, even losing his baby feathers. Swimming lessons with Dad are on the horizon as Pesto prepares for adulthood.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 24, 2024

