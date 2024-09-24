Manny the Movie Guy
Movie Reviews: “Transformers One,” “The Substance,” “Rez Ball”
"Transformers: One" See why this new animated version beats any of the Michael Bay live-action films. "The Substance" "The Substance" marks Demi Moore’s return to big screen glory. Check out this sci-fi cautionary tale about beauty and fame. "Rez Ball" Netflix’s new sports drama "Rez Ball" hits all the right notes.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
TransformersTransformers OneAnimatedMegatronOptimus PrimeChris PrattScarlett JohannssonThe Substancemovie reviewDemi MooreMargaret QualleythrillerscifiRez BallmovieNetflixmovie reviewinterviewsIndigenousNative Americansreservationsreservation ballNavajoChuskaNew Mexicohigh schoolbasketballstate championshipstar playerIndianCanyon DreamsThe New York TimesMichael PowellSydney FreelandKauchani BrattBenjamin BrattKusem GoodwindDevin Sampson CraigHeather HobbsJessica MattenNavajo NationSterlin JarjoManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachellaBTSfeaturette
