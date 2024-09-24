Local & Community
The Beer Hunter closes its doors in La Quinta
A popular bar in La Quinta is closing its doors. The Beer Hunter, located just off Highway 111, has signs on its entrance doors reading the Beer Hunter will be closed. There are also 'for lease' signs outside the building. We've put in multiple calls to the business for a statement and have yet to hear back, however staff has confirmed the immediate closure. The cause of the closure is unknown at this time.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
beer hunter bar and grill la quinta closed restaurant
