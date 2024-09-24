Weather
Triple-Digit Heat Persists in Rancho Mirage & Meet Chloe's Baby!!
It’s a hot day in Rancho Mirage with temperatures reaching 112°F, well above the seasonal average. A slight cooldown is expected by the weekend, with highs dropping to the 90s. Meanwhile, Chloe introduces her new baby on air.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2024
