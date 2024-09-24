Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Tuesday, September 24, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will once again be under clear skies this afternoon with high temperatures close to 110° and middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the single-digits. Although temperatures may come down by a couple of degrees the next two days, Valley highs will still be running several degrees above normal on Wednesday and Thursday. As of today, it looks like those midday highs in Palm Springs will remain above their normal high of 99° through the middle of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings