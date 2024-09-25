CA, US & World
988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline Adopts Geo-Location for Improved Localized Help
Help for callers to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline will soon become more localized. The Department of Health and Human Services announced that instead of routing calls by area code, the system will direct callers to centers based on their physical location. Verizon and T-Mobile have already rolled out this geo-routing technology, with AT&T following in the coming months.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
988 hotlinesuicide preventiongeoroutingcrisis hotline improvementslocal supportVerizon georoutingTMobile georoutingATT 988 routingFCC 988 rule
