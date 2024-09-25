An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update: Helene Threatens the Florida Gulf Coast!

Pacific Basin... • John: After this former Cat-3 Hurricane lost its tropical storm status yesterday, the National Hurricane Center stated the system was dead. But, this morning John came back to life as a Tropical Storm off of the Coast of Mexico. Some strengthening is likely... as long as the center of circulation remains over water. John is expected to make landfall again sometime on Thursday. Atlantic Basin... • Helene: Now a Cat-1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80-mph, the center of Helene is located near the Coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and will intensify over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico as it heads generally to the North. As Helene approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida, storm surges of up to 10 to 15-feet are possible along the Big Bend area before this cyclone makes landfall there around dinnertime on Thursday. Tropical Strom and Hurricane Warnings -- along with lots of Flood Advisories -- have been posted for large areas of Florida. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings