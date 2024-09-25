An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Wednesday, September 25, 2024!

Although the National Weather Service has posted an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley area for Friday and Saturday, we will be in that same range of temperatures around 110° today and tomorrow as well. The Valley will be under lots of sunshine with middle-of-the-day relative humidity around 10% each afternoon through this weekend. As of today, it looks like Valley high temperatures will eventually slip below 100° during the first weekend in October. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings