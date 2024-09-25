Sports
Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis During Congressional Testimony
Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brett Favre revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease during a congressional hearing on welfare fraud. The 52-year-old Hall of Famer, known for his long NFL career and his advocacy about brain injuries in football, spoke out about the impact of concussions on his health. Research links concussions and CTE to Parkinson's disease, which can cause serious movement and speech issues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
