Certain dog food products pulled from shelves over salmonella concerns

Answers Pet Food company is voluntarily withdrawing some of its beef and chicken dog food. It comes after samples reportedly tested positive for salmonella and listeria. The products in question are detailed and straight beef formulas and straight chicken formula as well. They were distributed across the United States in four pound bags. The company says the dog food is being withdrawn out of an abundance of caution. No dog illnesses from the impacted lots have been confirmed tonight. More information on the recall can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/answers-pet-food-voluntarily-withdrawals-certain-limited-lots-beef-and-chicken-dog-foods-due