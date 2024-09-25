Local & Community
Coachella Valley Water District Backs Proposition to Fund Salton Sea and Climate Projects
The Coachella Valley Water District has endorsed a new proposition that could bring major funding to the Salton Sea and Eastern Coachella Valley. If passed, the $10 billion proposal would allocate $170 million to improve air quality and public health through the Salton Sea Management Program. It also includes $3.8 billion for drinking water issues and $610 million for water quality projects across Riverside County.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
