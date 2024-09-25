Desert Entertainment with Tod
Desert Entertainment Welcomes Singer Siobhan Velarde and Upcoming Events
Join us on Desert Entertainment with Tod Macofsky as singer Siobhan Velarde shares her journey from Hollywood to the Coachella Valley, plus upcoming performances. Stay tuned for local events like Cabaret Riot and a special show by Jerry Seinfeld at Agua Caliente Resort.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
