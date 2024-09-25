Desert Entertainment with Tod

Desert Entertainment Welcomes Singer Siobhan Velarde and Upcoming Events

Join us on Desert Entertainment with Tod Macofsky as singer Siobhan Velarde shares her journey from Hollywood to the Coachella Valley, plus upcoming performances. Stay tuned for local events like Cabaret Riot and a special show by Jerry Seinfeld at Agua Caliente Resort.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 25, 2024

Desert EntertainmentSiobhan VelardeCoachella Valley singerslocal eventsCabaret RiotJerry SeinfeldAgua Caliente Resortcabaret showsPalm Springs entertainment
