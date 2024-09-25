Local & Community
Desert Hot Springs State of the City and Business Awards Set for October 3rd
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Desert Hot Springs will host the annual State of the City and Business Awards on October 3rd. The event will highlight last year's economic activity, future developments, and honor local professionals, with Mayor Scott Mattis delivering the keynote speech.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
