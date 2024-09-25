Food Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer

A new study found chemicals linked to breast cancer are leaching into our foods. Nearly 200 chemicals connected to breast cancer are used to make food packaging and plastic tableware and dozens of those chemicals can migrate into the human body. According to the study, 40 of the recently detected chemicals in food packaging are already classified as hazardous by regulatory agencies around the world. The findings come as rates of early-onset breast cancer in women under 50 are increasing, and experts said the trend cannot be explained by genetics alone. A study co-author says getting rid of these known or suspected carcinogens in the food supply is a huge opportunity for cancer prevention. The Consumer Brands Association, which represents the consumer products industry, responded to the study. It said its members adhere to the Food and Drug Administration’s evidence-based safety standards.