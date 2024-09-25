Local & Community
Free Entry to Joshua Tree National Park for National Public Lands Day on September 28th
Enjoy free entry to Joshua Tree National Park this Saturday, September 28th, in celebration of National Public Lands Day. Visitors can also join volunteer projects across national parks to help preserve these beautiful spaces.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
Joshua Tree National Parkfree entryNational Public Lands DaySeptember 28thvolunteer projectsnational parksoutdoor activitiesCoachella Valley weekend plans
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...