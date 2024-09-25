Heat Wave Approaches: Forecast Calls for Near-Record Temperatures in the Coachella Valley

As temperatures soar in the Coachella Valley, we’re on track to approach record-breaking highs this Friday, with forecasts predicting 112°F in Palm Springs and 113°F in La Quinta. Chloe reports that a high-pressure system over the West Coast is causing this heat wave, which could bring excessive heat warnings starting Friday morning. Relief is expected in the high desert with cooler nineties. Stay tuned for more updates on the seven-day forecast!