Weather
Heatwave Continues with Record Highs Possible in Palm Springs and Thermal
Temperatures remain above normal across the Coachella Valley with highs reaching 110 degrees today. Palm Springs came close to breaking a record with 112°F, while Thermal set a new record at 109°F. Expect continued heat through the weekend with highs reaching 112°F on Friday, and an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherPalm Springs heatwaverecord temperaturesThermal heat recordExcessive Heat Warningsunny skieshigh pressuretripledigit heatno rain forecastdry weather
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...