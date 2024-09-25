Local & Community
Iconic Palm Springs KFC with Mid-Century Design Set for Auction After Year-Long Closure
The KFC in Palm Springs, famous for its slanted roof and mid-century modern design, is going up for auction after nearly a year of closure. Auction representatives Marcus and Millichap will oversee the bidding, set to take place from November 11th to 13th. The starting bid is $150,000, and the building is currently boarded up.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
