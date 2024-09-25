Entertainment Report
Lee Starring Kate Winslet as WWII Journalist Lee Miller Opens This Weekend
The new biographical drama Lee opens in theaters this weekend, with Kate Winslet starring as iconic World War II journalist Lee Miller. The film, praised for its powerful performances, offers an eye-opening look at the strength and determination of Miller and her important contributions during the war. Lee is directed by Ellen Kuras and explores Miller's complex journey from model to groundbreaking photojournalist.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
