Newsom Signs "Phone-Free School Act"

California Governor Gavin Newsom Has Signed A New Law That Will Limit The Use Of Smartphones In Classrooms Across The State. The New Legislation Is Called The "Phone-Free School Act." It Requires Every California School District, Charter School, And County Office Of Education To Develop A Policy Plan By July 1st, 2026 To Limit Cell Phone Use By Students During School Hours. According To The Legislation, Parents And Educators Must Allow Students To Use Their Phones In Case Of An Emergency Or A Threat. In A Statement, Newsom Said In Part This New Law Will Help Students Focus On Academics - Not Their Screens When They're In School. The Move Comes After Newsom Signed A Law In 2019 Authorizing California School Districts To Restrict Student Phone Access During School.