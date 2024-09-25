Paint is down and ice is ready at Acrisure Arena

We're just 16 days away from opening night inside Acrisure Arena, but who's counting?! The scene was set on Wednesday morning inside a cold and quiet arena, where just three months ago the same floor hosted the Calder Cup Finals. The paint is down on the floor where hockey will be played just over two weeks from now. Goal line to goal line, blue lines in between and the center ice line with the Firebirds' logo down for the ice to freeze over. It was nice to step inside, away from the heat, and dream about a sold-out crowd on October 11. You can catch all 36 home games this season on My Firebirds TV on KPSE. Check your local listings.