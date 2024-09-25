Local & Community
Palm Desert Hosts First Community Preparedness Expo to Equip Residents for Emergencies
The city of Palm Desert is taking steps to prepare the community for potential disasters with its first-ever preparedness expo at the Palm Desert Library. Residents can engage with first responders and local nonprofits to learn how to stay ready for emergencies like fires, earthquakes, and floods. The event features interactive displays, including a fire engine and police car, and offers valuable resources like go bags for emergency situations. A presentation on packing go bags is also scheduled.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2024
Palm Desert preparedness expocommunity disaster preparationCoachella Valley emergency preparednessfirst responders Palm Desertfire safety informationearthquake readinessPalm Desert Library eventgo bag demonstrationlocal nonprofits emergency resources
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...