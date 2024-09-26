Local & Community
17 palm trees catch fire in Palm Springs, man in custody
17 palm trees were burning this evening in Palm Springs. The trees were located between Gene Autry and Cherokee. The Palm Springs Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze and mop up hot spots. One man was taken into custody after matching witness descriptions given at the scene. There are no injuries to report.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
firepalm treespalm springscustody
