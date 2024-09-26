Local & Community

Adorable Bonded Pair Archie and Mr. Farber Berry Looking for a Forever Home After Hoarding Case Rescue

Meet Archie and Mr. Farber Berry, a bonded pair of rescue pups from a hoarding case, now ready for adoption through the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. They're potty-trained, playful, and waiting for a loving home!

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

