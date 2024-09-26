Andy Samberg, Andrea Riseborough Talk “Lee” with Manny the Movie Guy

At the heart of the biographical drama lies the thought – at times of crisis, we need media. And both Andy Samberg and Andrea Riseborough work on the industry in the film. Samberg is David E. Scherman who was a Life magazine photographer during World War II while Riseborough is Audrey Withers, Lee’s boss and editor at Vogue. Both gave good performances so when I spoke to them, we talked about their characters, working with Kate Winslet who stars in the title role as photojournalist Lee Miller, and the impact of media during critical times. "Lee" is being released by Roadside Attractions and Vertical on September 27.