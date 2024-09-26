Local & Community
Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Free Medium Coffee at Circle K!
Kick off National Coffee Day tomorrow by enjoying a free medium iced or hot coffee at Circle K! This special offer runs from October 2nd and is redeemable through the Circle K app for one week. With multiple locations across the Coachella Valley, including Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio, it's the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite brew. Stay tuned for more coffee specials around the valley!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
National Coffee Day 2024free coffee Circle KPalm Springs Circle K offerscoffee specials Coachella Valleyiced hot coffee promotionCircle K app discountcelebrate Coffee Daycoffee locations Palm Desertlocal coffee deals
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...