Cinema Diverse Film Festival Kicks Off Second Weekend Today

The second extended weekend of Cinema Diverse, the 17th annual Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, begins today at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The festival is scheduled across two four-day stretches, running from Sept. 19 to 22 and continuing from Thursday until Sunday. More than 30 productions showcasing queer filmmakers and stories will play at the festival, organizers said. Showings include feature films, documentaries and packages of shorts with themes such as ``Coming Out'' and ``Not So Bitter Endings.'' Television and web series episodes will also be screened. The full schedule can be viewed at psculturalcenter.org/filmfest.