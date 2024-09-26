Coachella Valley Orthotics and Prosthetics making a difference in the Valley

It was March of 2024 when the first of its kind facility made its way to the Coachella Valley. Coachella Valley Orthotics and Prosthetics knew there was a need for their services. A place for amputees to get the help they need, but also to gain a sense of hope. The state of the art facility allows patients to travel within the Valley as oppose to hitting the highway to the coast or traveling east to Phoenix for the necessary care needed. Coachella Valley Orthotics and Prosthetics is located at: 43576 Washington St Suite 220 La Quinta, CA 92253