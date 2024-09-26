Sports
Hockey Returns to Acrisure Arena: Firebirds Prepare for New Season with Fresh Ice and New Coach
The heat may be back in the valley, but it's all ice inside Acrisure Arena as the Firebirds prepare for the upcoming season. The Western Conference champs have a new head coach, Derek Laxdal, and fresh faces on the roster. Catch all 36 home games airing on Firebirds TV, starting October 11th!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
Acrisure ArenaFirebirds hockeyDerek LaxdalWestern Conference champsFirebirds new seasonFirebirds TVKPSEice rink preparationCoachella Valley sports
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...