Entertainment Report
Hoda Kotb Leaving NBC’s Today Show in Early 2024 to Focus on Family
Hoda Kotb has announced she will be leaving NBC’s Today Show early next year to spend more time with her daughters. Kotb has co-hosted Today with Savannah Guthrie since 2017. Get all the details on her departure, plus movie reviews from Manny the Movie Guy, including Megalopolis, Lee, and The Wild Robot.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
Hoda Kotb leaving Today ShowSavannah GuthrieToday Show cohostManny the Movie Guy reviewsMegalopolisLee movieThe Wild RobotAgua Caliente Entertainment
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...