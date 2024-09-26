LGBTQ Adults Have Greater Brain Health Risk

A new study suggests LGBTQ adults may have a greater risk of poor brain health. The researchers studied data from more than 393-thousand adults -- whose average age was 51. They found LGBTQ individuals were 15% more likely to develop negative brain health outcomes when compared to their heterosexual peers.Those outcomes include dementia, late-life depression, and stroke. It's important to note -- experts say being a member of the LGBTQ community itself doesn't cause worse brain health, but the increased risk likely stems from a combination of psychosocial and biological factors, including discrimination and chronic stress. The study was published wednesday in the journal "neurology."