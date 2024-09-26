Weather
Record-Breaking Heat Continues in Coachella Valley This Weekend
Another hot day in the Coachella Valley, with highs reaching 109°F, just shy of breaking the 2010 record. Temperatures are expected to hit 112°F tomorrow, breaking previous records. Relief is on the way by Sunday, with a slight cool-down as a low-pressure system moves in. Expect triple digits to return next week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
