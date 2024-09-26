Desert Living Now
Revolutionizing Air Travel: Sirius Aviation's Hydrogen-Powered Regional Aircraft
On today's Desert Living, we explored the groundbreaking work of Sirius Aviation AG, the developer of the world's first hydrogen-powered regional aircraft. CEO Alexey Popov shared insights on the innovative technology, its affordability, and plans for future flights, including a ride for Snoop Dogg during the 2028 Olympics.
September 26, 2024
