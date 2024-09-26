Desert Living Now

Revolutionizing Air Travel: Sirius Aviation's Hydrogen-Powered Regional Aircraft

On today's Desert Living, we explored the groundbreaking work of Sirius Aviation AG, the developer of the world's first hydrogen-powered regional aircraft. CEO Alexey Popov shared insights on the innovative technology, its affordability, and plans for future flights, including a ride for Snoop Dogg during the 2028 Olympics.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

Sirius Aviation hydrogen aircraftAlexei Popov interviewhydrogenpowered jetssustainable aviation technologyregional aircraft innovationsinvestment opportunities in aerospaceair travel revolution
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...