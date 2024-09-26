Manny the Movie Guy

Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talk “Killer Heat” with Manny the Movie Guy

I had a wonderful time talking to both Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt even though the latter had some technical issues with his connection. I still felt the love! In Amazon Prime Video’s "Killer Heat," Woodley is Penelope Vardakis, the femme fatale who hired our gumshoe detective looking for redemption, played by Gordon-Levitt. Based on Jo Nesbø’s short story "The Jealousy Man," both Woodley and Gordon-Levitt display some heat in this adaptation. I spent some time with the actors to talk about their roles, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching the film. I only had 4 minutes with them so it was short and quick! "Killer Heat" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 26.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

