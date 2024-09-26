CA, US & World
Southwest Airlines to Keep Open Seating Until 2025, Reserved Seating Coming in 2026
Southwest Airlines will maintain its open seating policy until late 2025. The airline announced that passengers will be able to book reserved seats for flights starting in 2026, with premium seating options also being introduced. The airline hopes these changes will boost business after challenges since 2020.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
