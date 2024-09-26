Sunnylands

Sustainability and Wildlife Thrive at Sunnylands Centre and Gardens in Rancho Mirage (Part 3)

In Part 3 of our series on Sunnylands Centre and Gardens, we focus on the surprising amount of wildlife and the sustainable practices that preserve this historic estate. From hummingbirds to eco-friendly olive oil production, Sunnylands sets an example in conservation.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 26, 2024

Sunnylands Centre and GardensRancho Miragewildlifesustainabilityhistoric preservationsolar energyolive oil productionwater conservationecofriendly practicesadaptive reuse
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...