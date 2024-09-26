Local & Community
Two Suspects Arrested in Coachella Valley Train Burglary
Two suspects were taken into custody after a train burglary in the Coachella Valley this morning. Witnesses reported seeing suspects taking boxes off the train in Palm Desert. Two suspects were later arrested near Avenue 66 and Dale Kiler Road in Mecca. The investigation is ongoing.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
