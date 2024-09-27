An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Friday, September 27, 2024!

Because midday temperatures may exceed 110°, an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for the Coachella Valley for both today and tomorrow. Middle-of-the-day relative humidity will hover close to 10% both afternoons. You can expect another sunny day on Sunday, but with temps which will slip slightly below 110°. Those numbers may fluctuate a bit next week, but the Valley's forecast includes triples into the next weekend. As of today, it looks like we'll see 90s during the second week of October. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings