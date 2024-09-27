Local & Community
Celebrating California Native American Day: Morongo Band of Mission Indians Hosts 33rd Annual Thunder and Lightning Pow Wow
Today marks California Native American Day, a time to honor indigenous tribes across the state. The Morongo Band of Mission Indians is celebrating with their 33rd annual Thunder and Lightning Pow Wow in Cabazon. Olivia Sandusky is live at the event, where attendees can enjoy traditional food, cultural performances, and more. Stay tuned for an inside look at the festivities!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
