Sunnylands
Exploring Sunnylands' Iconic Mid-Century Modern Architecture in Palm Springs (PART 4)
In part four of the series, we explore the architectural significance of Sunnylands, the iconic estate designed by A. Quincy Jones. Known for its mid-century modern style, the estate features walls of glass and a spacious atrium, hosting historical figures like Ronald Reagan and Frank Sinatra. The future of Sunnylands focuses on preserving its unique design and purpose.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
