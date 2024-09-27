Sports
Friday Night Lights: Coachella Valley Football Matchups and Epson Tour Championship Preview
The heat is on at Ed White Stadium in Indio as the Indio Rajas prepare to face off against West Valley tonight for Friday Night Lights. Tim O'Brien has the latest on the matchups, including updates on other local teams. Plus, don’t miss your chance to win tickets to the Epson Tour Championship at the Indian Wells Golf Resort next week!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
Friday Night LightsIndio RajasWest ValleyCoachella Valley footballEpson Tour ChampionshipIndian Wells Golf Resortlocal sports updates
