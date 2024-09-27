Local & Community
GoFundMe Launched for Cathedral City Teen Andrew Castanos After Fatal Car Crash in Indio
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of 18-year-old Andrew Castanos, who tragically died in a car crash in Indio this week. Funds will cover final expenses and honor Andrew's memory. CHP reports Andrew lost control of his car, colliding with a utility truck on Varner Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver and passenger sustained serious injuries.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
