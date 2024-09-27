Weather
Heat Warning Continues: Hot Temperatures Persist in Rancho Mirage and Coachella Valley
Clear skies and soaring temperatures are here to stay as a heat warning is in effect until 8 PM tomorrow. Today reached a high of 112°F, surpassing the previous record of 111°F from 2018. Expect another warm day Saturday at 111°F before a slight cool down begins. Stay safe this weekend as you plan your activities!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 27, 2024
